Transcript for New details of Luke Perry's final days

We're back now with new details about Luke Perry's final day, what he told his co-stars and his daughter's touching message about her father. Gio Benitez is here with that. Reporter: Good morning. Sophie Perry wrote that everything is happening so fast. But she says she's grateful for the heartfelt messages her TV star father widely considered one of the kindest in the business. This morning, ABC news is learning new details about the days leading up to Luke Perry's death. His daughter Sophie leaving a charity trip in Africa rushing to be by his side after he suffered a massive stroke. On Tuesday, Sophie sharing this photo on Instagram writing, I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation. It's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle. Hi. I didn't see you. I saw you. Reporter: Perry who was most well known as "90210" heartthrob Dylan Mckay apparently still close with the cast who with him skyrocketed to fame. You look great. You think I'll get to? Reporter: Even texting with tori spelling and Jennie Garth as short as one week before his death sending feet at thes of his now grown children. You're Brandon's sister, huh? Yeah, I'm Brandon's sister. Reporter: And having lunch with shannen Doherty, his onscreen longtime love last month. Just last week several of his former cast mates signed on for a series reboot. ?????? Hey, guys. Reporter: Perry who was starring in the hit teen drama "Riverdale" -- I don't know about beautiful, but it's going to be big. Reporter: -- Unable to join because of filming commitments but he was rumored to be on board for guest appearances. He spoke of a possible return in 2017. With the original cast and those guys back, I would get this hair up again, yeah. Reporter: In this 1992 interview Perry sharing how he wanted to be remembered. I want to do something with my life. You know, I want -- when my time here is up I don't want to look back and see that I didn't do anything. You know, and by that I mean I didn't have any effect on anything else. And "Riverdale" shut down production for a second day on of course, the cast and crew is in mourning right now. Perry had appeared in almost every episode of that show. They were still shooting that show right now and no doubt they are all so heartbroken. His family, it's hard on them and his TV family as well. What he did do with his life. Good man. Thank you, gio.

