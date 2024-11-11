Disney cruise ship saves 4 on sinking vessel

The Disney “Treasure” launched one of its lifeboats to help rescue four passengers after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call for help on Sunday morning that a 50-foot catamaran was sinking.

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live