Transcript for Doctor caught on camera laughing and cursing at a patient

story on ABC news and abcnews.com. We begin wita patient accusi a doctor of some bad bedside behavior. All caught on camera. That patient complained that the doctors physically and rbally abusive. Refusing to believe he was suffering. Even cursing at him. Marci Gonzalez has more. Marci, good morning. Reporter: Dan, Paula, go morning. The patient says the doctor accused him of going to the hospital in hopes of getting narcotics. That, he believes, is what set her off. He says he was seeking treatment for what turned out to ban extreme anxiety attack. 'S baffled by what happened next. Sit up. No. Sit up. Sit up! Sit up! I'm havingou sit up. I can't get. Reporter: This morning, this emergency room doctor banned from working in this northern California hospital. After she was caught on camera mocking and cuing at one of her patients. I knew from when she said something to the security gud, I already knew from that point, I said, hey, dad, can you take out Yo phone, please? I need you to take out your phone now. I have a fling something is gointo happen. If I could G up off this chair, I really uld. Yeah, you really should because this is ridiculous. I can't. And you're not going to keep tuggg at me. Reporter: He was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during basketball practice after waiting re than three hours to be seen -- I'm Sor, sir. You were the least sick of the people who are herthat were dying. Reporter: He said he was numb. In extreme pain. And having trouble breathing. I just tried to inhale. And I even told her, I can't inhale. He can't inhale. Wow. He must be dd. Are you dead, sir? I don't understand. You are breathing just fine. I mean this is not -- Reporr: He tells ABC, fm there, the tension with Dr. Beth keegstra -- the hospital says her demeanor was unprofessional and not the standard wexpect. We have expressed our sincere apologies. And are working direcy with the patient on this matter. In my mind, I don't think she should be practicing medicine at a. If it's not a race thing and she treats everybody that way, then that's a problem. Reporter: And the CEO of the hospital group wt on to say that the doctor will never be allowed to work at any branches of the hospital grouagain. We have not been able to reach the doctor for comment. Meanwhile, Bardwell says he plans to file a last. Dan and Paula, back to you. Marci, thank you.

