Transcript for Dorian lashes South Carolina with winds, heavy rain

We're all watching hurricane Dorian getting stronger again overnight. It seems like this storm won't go away. Oh, yeah, the terrible storm caused so much devastation in the Bahamas now it's lashing the South Carolina coast with powerful winds and heavy rains and you can take a live look at Charleston. You saw it. The storm moves in? That's the satellite. Dorian hugging the coast moving north bringing a dangerous storm surge threat with it. The hurricane is now a category 3 storm packing 115-mile-per-hour winds. And it's bringing tornadoes with it. There have been multiple warnings all morning long, in fact, one twister touched down near ginger starting us off from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Good morning, ginger. A tense morning. Certainly around Myrtle Beach. There are tornado warnings to my northeast by five miles. We have places to go in we have to get indoors. I'm half expecting a waterspout. That's what can happen when these outer bands are ripping across the ocean and coming onshore. We're in a flash flood warning. Charleston is too. A lot of lightning on the radar in those outer bands and this deal, hurricane Dorian, is still a category 3, max sustained winds at 115 miles per hour. It's about 0 mouths south-southeast of Charleston. Look how close it will get to Myrtle Beach. High tide with 5 to even 8 feet of storm surge. We've seen flooding in the streets the. Wilmington to hatteras remains a category 2. Could see a landfall in the outer banks and still a 1 by Saturday and so they put up tropical storm watches for parts of Virginia, Maryland and even nantucket as this thing passes out in the ocean. So let's go ahead and time it out. Very important here. The winds are going to pick up not just here today and gusts somewhere close to 70 already in Charleston but same thing, look at Wilmington and topsail beach near 90 as that eye gets so close and then it passes by, a lot of the cape seeing 84. 52, ocean city. Okay, ginger, thanks. There's a flash flood watch for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.