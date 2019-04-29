Transcript for Driver accused in deadly crash arrested

We want to move to developments in that interstate inferno. The truck driver who authorities say sparked this massive fatal pileup in Colorado is now behind bars. ABC's Clayton Sandell has the latest. Reporter: This morning new images from that deadly crash that turned a highway into an inferno. Investigators now reviewing video taken moments before believed to show that runaway tractor trailer speeding downhill passing an emergency stopping ramp. Swerveing into a pickup truck careening towards a traffic jam at 85 miles per hour. The truck seen here barely missing one driver. Oh, my god! Reporter: 23-year-old Rogel aguilera-mederos told investigators his brakes failed saying just before impact he closed his eyes believing he was about to die. He survived but four men were killed. The youngest 24, the oldest, 69. I know the driver that hit me, he's no longer alive. Reporter: In all 28 vehicles engulfed in flames. You can see a car outline of a car right there. Reporter: Interstate 70 shut down more than 24 hours. The defendant with no ties to the state of Colorado is facing extremely serious charges. Reporter: Aguilera-mederos made his first court appearance facing four charges of vehicular homicide. It cannot be overstated the degree to which he feels sorrow for this absolutely tragic accident. Reporter: You can see interstate 70 is now back open after that horrific crash. Aguilera-mederos is being held on $400,000 bond. He's not entered a plea and is due back in court on Friday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.