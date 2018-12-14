Drivers clamor for cash spilling out of armored truck

More
The commotion on a New Jersey highway caused "multiple" car accidents, police said.
1:26 | 12/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drivers clamor for cash spilling out of armored truck

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59817231,"title":"Drivers clamor for cash spilling out of armored truck","duration":"1:26","description":"The commotion on a New Jersey highway caused \"multiple\" car accidents, police said.","url":"/GMA/News/video/drivers-clamor-cash-spilling-armored-truck-59817231","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.