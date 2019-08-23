Transcript for Elevator plunge kills New York City man

something, hear something, say something. The investigation into an elevator accident that killed a man right here in New York. The elevator plunged as he tried to exit. Linsey Davis is outside that apartment building and, linsey, this building has been cited for elevator problems in the past? Reporter: Yes, just three months ago, in fact, they were fined for a second elevator inside this building and, Cecilia, I have to tell you, I saw the surveillance video. Not sure I've ever used the word atrocious but that's how I would describe the video. In fact, it's way too graphic for us to show you. And many of the witnesses who were walking by went like this immediately blocking their eyes to avoid seeing the scene that was playing out in front of them. This morning, an investigation is under way to determine how a routine elevator ride turned deadly. Report of an elevator drop. Reporter: Six people were on board an elevator inside this 22-story Manhattan apartment building when 30-year-old Samuel waisbren tried to exit. The elevator suddenly dropped crushing him to death. Hours later the victim's heartbroken father speaking out claiming the building's elevators have long been problematic. One of the elevators, one of other elevators was always out of service and he was frustrated by it. I know the other tenants were frustrated by it. We thought it was ridiculous. Reporter: The building had been fined nearly $1300 in pay for unsafe elevator conditions of their second elevator. Inspectors stating the door zone restriction has been tampered and rendered inoperable. It's like that Halloween horror night thing when you're in the scary elevator that hops up and down. It's really bad. Reporter: The department of buildings along with the police are now investigating that surveillance video. They released a statement to ABC news saying that elevators are the safest form of travel in new York City due to the city's stringent inspection and safety requirements. All right, such a tragic story, linsey Davis, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.