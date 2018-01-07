Transcript for Elite runners inspire on and off the track

We hope the athletes stay cool today as the special olympics usa games kick off today. There arewo standout runners we're looking at, paving the way for others T follow their footsteps and Adrienne is here with their inspiring story. I love this one. I do too. All of you who are watching right now, put the cereal down. I know you're tending to the kids or maybe on a treadmill but these two are an inspiration whether you're an elite athlete or not. Now making history of the first special olympic athletes to be sponsored. Andy Bryant and Colleen Bryant aren't related by birth but with the same last name and matching passion for running, ts team is meant to be. Just look at all their medals. I've run eight marathons. I've done 30 maraths and 9 Boston TRE you go, Colleen, perfect. Reporter: As training partners, they racked up multiple accomplishmts and haven't let autism to be a hurdle. They're incredible athletes, incredible runners, incredible people. Reporter: Today ay and Colleen along with nearly 4,000 competitors and coaches are set to take the fid in this year's special olympics usa games. Getti ready for the 3k and the 10k. It's going to be really fun, G event. Reporter: It's an organization they both have a long history with, for Andy, all the way back T when he was just 5ears old but this year's game takes on an even bigger meaning. The pair makes history as the first special olympics athletes to ever receive a sponsorship. Brooks running company is oviding them guidance, training and support. Colleen and Andy, not only are they two of the best hletes in their event but they come with a run happy, glass is half full spirit. Reporter: Their lifelong commitment on the track paved the way for them to overcome challenges every day. With his disability, that's one of the most difficult things is being able to socially connect with people and through running he's been ableo socially connect. In special olympics she's been very accepted and everybody roots for each other. Reporter: As they inspire others a themselves. Don't ever set a limit on these kids because it's among if they set their mind to it what they caaccomplish. Reporter: One stride at a time. You guys are like TV stars. So true. Fun fa, you heard their parents so happy they're able to compete. Andy can run a marathon in less than three hours which puts him in the top 6% of such endurance athletes. He says that running gives him a sense of belonging and camaraderie which we didn't have before. He had some struggles with communicating. Colleen started running in middle school as you heard and it replaced therapy for her and it makes her feel more confident and strong. I love what one of the mothers said about not setting limits on these kids. Yes. I think at's true of everyone. It's amazing how far they've come in the sport and what the sport has been able to do for em physically, mentally, emotionally. Those two are truly inspiring as are all the athletes who will be competing. Tune into our coverage of the special olympics opening ceremony at 3:30 eastern right here on ABC.

