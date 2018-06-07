Transcript for Embattled EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns

Going to be a one. Gingthanks We turn to presidenttrump. That fieryly I Montana ovght where mocked the me too movement. No men of his ousted EPA F who resigned Thursday fact least a D ethics investigations. Our chief whiouse correspondent Jon Karl has the latest from ington. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Goorng, lia.president trump said it was entirely Scott Pruitt's decision to leaut it is C that the prest had grown weary of the constant drumbeat of Pruitt scandals. Esident trumred up his supporters inontana going after T Independence day day protester at the statue of rty. Ou saw that clown yesterday the statue of liberty. You see the guys that went there. I wouldn't have done it. Eporter: A familiar att against his potent 2020ival senator Elizabeth Warr Pocahontas, they always want me to apologize for saying it. To the fake pocahontas, I won't. Reporter: And he went further saying Warren should take a DNA test makig of the me too movementortims of sexual assault. We're in the me too generation so I have to beery gentle and we V gently take tt kit and we will slowly toss it hoping itoesn't hit her and injure herarm. Reporter: War hitk on twr. While you obsess over mygenes, ur administration is conducting DNA tests on little ds because you ripped them from their mama. Maybe yohould on fixing the lives you're destroying. Trump revvedp H base on the me Dayne conservativ favor EPA administr Scott Pruitt, annoued his resignation. In his rnaon letter, Pruitt said hs resigning because ofhe unrelenting tacks on him and hisfamily. Pruitt was facin at least 1 separate government investigations. One controversy, they ABC news brokearlier this year about Pruitt's $50 a night apartment rental on cap hill from the wife of a lobbyist. Thiasike an airbnb situion. Orter: Pruitt was R repeatedly accused of using his position F persona benefit and 43,000 taxpayer dollars to install a soundproof phone booth inis office a routine took first class flights and spent more than $36,000 flight aboard liry jeand once reached out to the CEO of Chick-fil-A trying T secure a franchise F his wife. Trump didn't mention Pruitt by namen his rally L night. But Idell report abrd air force one that Pruitt had done, quote, outstanding job EPA administrator, many in congress simply die with that, Lia. Including Republicans who had called for Pruitt's rna. Yeah, Jon, even people in the ident's ownnner circle woing why it took thislo. The president ever the T user announce he will make S supreme T pick announcement in prime ti Reporter: This is a classic nald trumpmove. He's going to do a 9:00 P.M. Unveiling of his new supreme court nominee, 90 P.M. Monday prime time address introducing W supreme court pick. We will B watching, Jon, thank you. To T latest on that be

