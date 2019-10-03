Transcript for Emergency landing at New York airport due to extreme turbulence

High anxiety. An emergency landing at JFK airport right here in New York City. Nearly 30 passengers injured during that transatlantic flight because of severe turbulence. ABC's Zachary kiesch is at JFK airport for the latest on this air scare. Zachary, good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you, whit. You're a frequent flier and you can relate to this on some level. That moment you're on the airplane and the plane starts shaking and you realize in that moment that you are not in control, but somehow you convince yourself that things will be okay. Well, things were not okay on this flight yesterday from Turkey to JFK. We're maintaining normal speed and more than moderate turbulence. Reporter: Overnight, the terrifying moment on board this jumbo jet as severe turbulence hit. Rocking more than 300 people on board, the flight from istanbul. And there was blood all over because it was a lot of people getting hurt big time. I'm talking they got hurt really big. Reporter: Passengers in shock once the plane landed in JFK. This woman's face bloodied. The oxygen mask dangling from overhead. Authorities say dozens were injured. Some rushed to the hospital. We're going to need medal -- medical assistance on landing please. Reporter: It traveled over Maine where a turbulence advisory was in effect. I really was not believing that we were going to make it. Reporter: The violent shaking, frightening passengers. Some afraid they wouldn't survive the journey. I was hoping and praying to god that not my kids to raise without their father. Reporter: Once on the ground, rescue crews responding. Pilots limping out and passengers being rolled out on stretchers. Authorities saying most of the injuries were minor bumps and bruises, but one flight attendant suffered a broken leg. All this happened about 45 minutes before landing. We're told that ten people are still in the hospital at this point. Now the airline is issuing a statement saying, that plane was exposed to adverse weather conditions and they also checked out the plane for technical issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.