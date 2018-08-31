Transcript for Former employee accuses NBC of killing Weinstein story

unng allegations against NBC. A formerducer who worked with ronanrow is now accusing the network of effectively killing his STO on Harvey weinsteinch helped catapult the me too movement. ABC' Bankert hhe Ory. Reporter: Overnight a forme C news eloyee is now accusing nrk executives of effectivel Kil Ronan farrow's storyarvey been G on for eight Ms at the network. The sweeping report spaing T oo nt. What theavee coming forward in this article and now far beyond as say dustry afttry is something I could haveev fully anticipated. It's incrediblmoving. Reporter: He won a pulitzer for his coverage in new Yorker." Oralorked O the NBC alongside one of the neork's top investigative produces. Overnit that producer, rich Mchugh tells ABC new as were about interview a woman with a credible allegation of rape against him, I was told not to he interview andrd to stand down,s effect killing the story. Ose orders came to me from the highest lsmchughig protest from nb news last week, nearly a year aft farrow . The assertion that NBC N tried T Kil the Weinstein ludicrously after he left NBC news anouht lie. That farrowasllowed by NBC to take T story tohe "New Yorker." Chugh who form early worked a ABC news said NBC owed Ito out. But NBC says at that T Farro D not yet have a single vm of or witness to miscondu Weinstein who was willing to be according to an NBC official who spoke to the times of those womeose Mcgowan was willing to go on cama but at the time un unwilling to name Weins and eventually became his most vocal accuse I H a visceral need for him to hav handcuffster: Farrow had the report accounts from Asia Argento, Mira sorvino, arquettend four other women and nbcayne of these seven women was included reporting farrow presented while at NBC news. And rich mugh tls ABC Ely as theatherf four girls I knew if I did not pursue thisry wh everything I could live with myself and what example would I have S for my daughters? E was only one way forward and that was tet story out. Back to you. You so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.