Transcript for Exclusive interview with the race car driver who survived a horrific crash

It's the crash seen around the world. A race car hurtling through the air. E driver bind the wheel a teenager and this morning I have mor me iniew about at was going through her mind when her car went airborne. Race car driver Sophia floersch miracuusly survinghis crash St M at the grand prix in macau. Now 18-yeaold was tr to ps a fell driver when someone in front of her braked. Vealing what it was like inside the car when it catapultnto a bootfu phog over 150 les per hour. I wasn't really afraid ber me it wano crash. Whenaw the vid I was qte shocked as well bee it looks horrib and all the flying part feels different in the car. After it was all over and you're noting in their more, what goes through your head? Well, because I was lng on the barrier, the first thing I was thinking of to put like fire extinhey face because it went on and I had it in which was my upper back and neck and sobit of my legs. Ll happened . Epersch undergoing anhour surge to repair her fractured spine, but the crash not fazing her competitive spirit. Y she is walking ad ly a age on her neck vent infection. The accident not once detefrom the spo I'm just really happy to be re and to be ato continue racing and to not have any results because of this crash from mbody so ll be able do the same as I did before and that's the main part for me which is itant. None of it scares you at all. Nt doesn't ar all use I do this since years and I have one big crash now and nothing really B happedsn't scare M no. He's been CING sincehe was 4 and is now in rehab and started rehab ek ING to folw the Reha program to the letter because she watoehind the wheel byarch. That's the goal. This is a critical time for her getting ready th season We always talk to people who have these horrible accideor gebitten by a ark or whatever and then they're going et back inhe water O in case behind the eel. It's always amazing. It's noher first crash.she's had other crashes and to her this felt like a lot of the other crhes.shno idea how bad it was till she saw the video. Wow. N me. I wouldn't dit. I'm quitter. Yeah. I'm with you. Yeah.

