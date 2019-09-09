Transcript for Fallout from Trump's canceled Taliban summit

Now to the latest from that revelation from president trump that his administration plan and then cancelled secret peace talks with the Taliban meant to take place over the weekend. Ceciia Vega has more. Good morning. The president planning to secretly meet with the Taliban right here on U.S. Soil but just as soon as he announced the talks he called them off. President trump in the same tweet announced and then abruptly cancelled the Taliban summit add camp David. He wrote, unbknownst to everyone, the major Taliban leaders and separately the president of Afghanistan were going to meet with me. After the death of elis angel Ortiz, the 16th American killed in combat this year. President trump writing I immediately called off the meeting. That abrupt cancellation came days after principals of the peace deal had been reached that would have brought home more than 5,000 troops serving in Afghanistan. Now their future uncertain. The Taliban overreached. It killed an American in an effort to gain leverage at the negotiating table. And president trump said enough. Reporter: This, even though in the past, the administration argued that the deaths of U.S. Service members were reasons to keep the talks going. That the surprise summit would have taken place at camp David just days before the September 11 anniversary left lawmakers in both parties stunned. It's just another example of the president treating foreign policy like it's some kind of game show. This isn't a game show. These are terrorists. Reporter: Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney tweeting camp David is where America's leaders met to plan our response after 9/11. No member of the Taliban should ever set foot there. And now the Taliban is responding say, quote, this will harm America more than anyone else. They say this will lead to more American deaths. 14,000 U.S. Troops remain in Afghanistan right now. President trump has long advocated to get America out of its longest running war. The question now, George, what happens to these troops. More than 5,000 of them were supposed to come home as part of these failed talks. Some indication that the president wants to bring them home.

