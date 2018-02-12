Transcript for Family looking for answers after woman disappears while on vacation in Costa Rica

This morning, the family of a woman who went missing on vacation desperately searching for any information. She went to Costa Rica for a birthday trip. She never made it home. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has more. Reporter: This morning, the family of this Florida woman is desperately searching for answers after she never returned home from a birthday trip to Costa Rica. For my birthday. Reporter: Carla Stefaniak seen here celebrating her 36th birthday with her sister-in-law. Soaking up the sun. Relishing the outdoors. Costa Rica. I can't believe it. Reporter: Stefaniak was expected to return home to Miami last Wednesday. When she didn't respond to birthday texts, her family knew something was wrong. You want to try to stay positive. But, there's just -- there's no explanation for why she wouldn't reach out to someone. Reporter: Stefaniak's family saws her sister-in-law was headed home a day before Stefaniak was supposed to. Stefaniak rented a room at a b&b. The family says airbnb has reached out the them and will work with local authorities. Her brother, now in Costa Rica determined to find his sister. Working with local police and the U.S. Embassy. I didn't have the chance to tell her that I love her. I can say it, I love you, sister. I know we're going to get you very soon. Reporter: Stefaniak's brother who is in Costa Rica has been meeting with investigators. He says the U.S. Embassy cannot share much information with the family because of privacy laws. They do know she's missing. Florida senator Marco Rubio is stepping in, offering to help. Whit? Hopefully they get answers soon. Stephanie Ramos, thank you so much. We appreciate it.

