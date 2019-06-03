Transcript for Avalanche survival captured on dash cam

Now to the family that survived an avalanche barreling down the side of a Colorado mountain completely covering the car all captured on their dash cam. Diane Macedo has that story. Our first avalanche. Came off of those peaks off there. Reporter: This morning a new glimpse of that massive avalanche barreling onto a Colorado highway and burying a truck with a family still inside. The moment I saw it and I thought like, oh, no, you know, oh, no, this is it. Reporter: The Coleman family was driving on interstate 70 when their daughter spotted the Kyra was in the backseat and she was like, mommy, mommy, oh, my gosh. Reporter: Within seconds they were overtaken. Really, really terrifying because you can't see anything outside. I'm thinking oxygen and how much do we have? Then I saw a little bit of light coming from our moonroof of our truck. Reporter: With a little digging the family was able to escape but the Colorado avalanche information center says the avalanche was likely a category 3 with enough force to demolish a house. I don't see how you could see it as anything other than miraculous that we survived that the way we did with no injury, the car wasn't really damaged. None of the other people were harmed. To me that's unbelievable. You heard that right. The car wasn't even damaged. The daughter Kyra now says the experience was exciting or at least she thinks so now that they're home safely. They could see it coming. Nothing they could do. Nothing. Thank you, Diane.

