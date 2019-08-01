Fast-moving storm brings snow, heavy wind to Northeast

More
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest temperatures and conditions as storms move across the country.
0:56 | 01/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fast-moving storm brings snow, heavy wind to Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60227413,"title":"Fast-moving storm brings snow, heavy wind to Northeast","duration":"0:56","description":"ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest temperatures and conditions as storms move across the country. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/fast-moving-storm-brings-snow-heavy-wind-northeast-60227413","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.