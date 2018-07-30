Transcript for Father of missing Iowa college student speaks out

R ABC new exclusive with the father of the missingowa college student who sad R going for an weekago. Whitjohnson is her with the Y. Gomorning. Reporter: Good morning to you, George search for molmollie tibbett is getting more desperate. Ramily is holding out pe. This morning, new information in the a -year-olniversity of Iowa ING to the CBS station I Des Moines, famrs sayi new evidence was most lelyt her boyfriend's a Doi homework on her computer the night she went missing. Her father is speak out. T doesn matter what we're gothugh. Needo think. There's somebodyws mething. Ven know is important. Reporr: Tbetts was L spotted in public jog tong evf H. Wear shbra, a ruing shoes. The investigation on ion from her fit bit.heer I off. Reporter: Her daltonacks says he was a construction job, me THA 100 miles whidog-sitta led him saying Tibbetts didn't show U work. One of her workriends caed me and said she didn't come intoday. E didn't call in I was like, that's not like her. Repor his last communication with his girlfriend a snap ch he openedm her around 10:00it contain a picture. It look L it been taken indos. Thisser running off, this isustobody would have seen off and N tell ybody. Reporter: The FBI now joining the massive search efforts. Ky tell you have don 100-ussprirs today. We broug in more personnel from all over area. Reporter: Mollie's dad, rob, C forward. We can get mollie back. We just haveo he mebody call. Reporter: Authorities and hundredsf volunteers have been searchg waths O land. Eyrched a parbout ten mil side of T Severa times. Still, so far, no sig of me tibbet. That's het-ain I the fathervoice.orter: And town.people people are O of others the new "mission:impossible" home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.