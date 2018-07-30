Father of missing Iowa college student speaks out

Mollie Tibbetts' father told ABC News the family needs "people to think about what they may know" and said he holds hope that "we can get Mollie back."
2:42 | 07/30/18

R ABC new exclusive with the father of the missingowa college student who sad R going for an weekago. Whitjohnson is her with the Y. Gomorning. Reporter: Good morning to you, George search for molmollie tibbett is getting more desperate. Ramily is holding out pe. This morning, new information in the a -year-olniversity of Iowa ING to the CBS station I Des Moines, famrs sayi new evidence was most lelyt her boyfriend's a Doi homework on her computer the night she went missing. Her father is speak out. T doesn matter what we're gothugh. Needo think. There's somebodyws mething. Ven know is important. Reporr: Tbetts was L spotted in public jog tong evf H. Wear shbra, a ruing shoes. The investigation on ion from her fit bit.heer I off. Reporter: Her daltonacks says he was a construction job, me THA 100 miles whidog-sitta led him saying Tibbetts didn't show U work. One of her workriends caed me and said she didn't come intoday. E didn't call in I was like, that's not like her. Repor his last communication with his girlfriend a snap ch he openedm her around 10:00it contain a picture. It look L it been taken indos. Thisser running off, this isustobody would have seen off and N tell ybody. Reporter: The FBI now joining the massive search efforts. Ky tell you have don 100-ussprirs today. We broug in more personnel from all over area. Reporter: Mollie's dad, rob, C forward. We can get mollie back. We just haveo he mebody call. Reporter: Authorities and hundredsf volunteers have been searchg waths O land. Eyrched a parbout ten mil side of T Severa times. Still, so far, no sig of me tibbet. That's het-ain I the fathervoice.orter: And town.people people are O of others the new "mission:impossible" home.

