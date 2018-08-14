FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired

More
Peter Strzok was fired after months of White House attacks after the release of text messages in which he called then-candidate Trump an "idiot."
2:42 | 08/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57165463,"title":"FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired","duration":"2:42","description":"Peter Strzok was fired after months of White House attacks after the release of text messages in which he called then-candidate Trump an \"idiot.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/fbi-agent-anti-trump-texts-fired-57165463","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.