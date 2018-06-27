Transcript for FBI boards flight amid hijacking scare

I want to turn to wild scenes on two different tarmacs overnight. A man scaling a fence in Atlanta jumping onto the wick of the plane and right here in New York at JFK the FBI boarded this plane because of a hijacking scare. ABC's gio Benitez is at JFK with more. Gosh, those passengers were I'm sure terrified. Reporter: Oh, absolutely, Cecilia. Good morning. Some of those passengers were tweeting from the plane calling it their worst nightmare and in just a moment you will see them with their hands in the air because because of a radio issue. Overnight the FBI swarming the tarmac at JFK after a hijacking scare. I counted 20 emergency vehicle, red lights, blue lights. It was really scary. Reporter: After a radio issue on jetblue flight 1623 caused pilots to lose contact with the tower for ten minutes, the radio silence triggering the hijacking Faust alarm. Police and FBI agents surrounded the plane and passengers seen with hands in the air. Jetblue releasing a statement saying that while communication was re-established via alternative channels, authorities responded in an abundance of caution. What is he doing? Reporter: And in Atlanta overnight authorities racing onto the tarmac after this. There's somebody running around the airport standby. A half naked man scaling the face surround Hartsfield Jackson airport causing chaos on board a delta flight that landed from Miami. We have a person on foot. He is identified as 19-year-old jarin Jones jumping onto the wing and pounding on the windows. Here you can see Jones sitting underneath the wing of the plane. Authorities quickly moving in and surround him placing him under arrest. I'm concerned about his safety, you know, wanted to make sure this individual gets help because clearly he wasn't in what I guess we would consider your right mind. We're told he may suffer from mental illness. Still, he facing a slew of charges. As for that incident at JFK we're now told that the FAA is investigating, George. I'll bet they are. Gio, thanks very much.

