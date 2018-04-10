Transcript for FBI ignored testimony in Kavanaugh investigation: Report

The FBI investigation of judge Kavanaugh is under the microscope this morning. A new report claims the agency chose not to interview several people who knew the nominee in high school or college and these were people who wanted to tell their stories. ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran is in Washington with more. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This FBI investigation was fast. It was limited and several potential witnesses are now claiming it was incomplete. Overnight potential key witnesses in that FBI investigation are speaking out. They're frustrated after they say they were ignored by agents investigating claims of drunken sexual assault by supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In a statement overnight attorneys for Dr. Christine blasey Ford who accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school, we are profoundly disappointed after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth. And in a new report by Ronan farrow multiple classmates of Brett Kavanaugh say they worry the investigation is incomplete. Kavanaugh accuser Debbie Ramirez telling "The new Yorker" she's alarm to the fact that people who were key to corroborating my story were not contacted. She added I meal like I'm being silenced. His dorm room neighbor Kenneth app ppel. He said he was 100% certain that an eyewitness told him Kavanaugh was the man who exposed himself to Ramirez within one or two days of the alleged incident. "The new Yorker" says it contacted that eyewitness who did not remember the incident. These concerns shared by Kavanaugh's freshman roommate James Roche. If I was looking to understand the facts I would look for people who had firsthand information about it and try to determine what they know and didn't know and that hasn't happened. Reporter: Roche says he was stunned to hear his old roommate paint himself as a moderate drinker with no capacity for disrespecting women. Blackout, have you? Reporter: That testimony drove him to come forward. It surprised me a lot to hear him say that he never blacked out, because, you know, I would be in the room and he would come down and he was slurring and he was yelling and making loud noises and, you know, yeah, very drunk. Reporter: It was always going to be a challenge for investigators to find corroboration for allegations so old and key possible witnesses were admittedly drunk but the speed and the political pressure on the FBI here seems to have left some possible witnesses unheard and perhaps some stones unturned. George. Okay, Terry. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.