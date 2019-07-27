Transcript for Female colonel details assault against Trump nominee

Now to accusations of sexual assault against one of president trump's top military nominees. ABC's Rachel Scott is in Washington with the story and we want to warn you, the allegations include some graphic language. Reporter: Army colonel Kathryn spletstoser stepping forward to detail sexual assault allegations against her former boss, air force general John Hyten, the man nominated to become the military's second most powerful leader. Spletstoser told "The New York Times" that at a defense forum in December 2017, Hyten knocked on her hotel room door saying he wanted to talk. Once he inside, he pulled her to him and kissed her on the lips while pressing himself against her levering semen on his sweatpants and on her yoga pants. She said he inappropriately touched her several times earlier in 2017 and later was often apologetic afterwards including after the alleged incident in California which she reported after his nomination was announced in April. Military investigators found insufficient evidence to support the allegations and Hyten denies they happened. A Pentagon spokeswestern calling him a principled and dedicated patriot, but the public accusation is now casting a shadow over his nomination to be the next joint chiefs vice chairman. And just days ago in front of senate committee deciding his fate both Hyten and spletstoser testified behind closed doors. I am taking her allegations very seriously. My concern is that he's not been treated in the same manner as other military officers who have had similar allegations against them. Whether those allegations were substance yachted or dismissed. Reporter: Despite those allegations, that senate committee decided to move forward with the confirmation hearing next week. Hyten will be in the hot seat and it may be the first time we publicly hear him address those allegations. Dan. High stakes hearing indeed. Thank you, Rachel.

