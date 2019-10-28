Transcript for Fire rages near Getty Center in Los Angeles

We also have breaking news on those wildfires in California, a new threat right now. We want to take a live look at the flames closing in on the 405. Families and college students ordered to evacuate. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman starts us off. He's there in the area with the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. You may be able to hear the helicopters overhead and around me. This fire is climbing uphill and we are just feet away from the 405 and just in that direction where you can see the fire burning is the Getty center. It is burning in that direction. I just spoke to a fire chief who told me that the fire is burning on the other side toward brentwood. This is an area that has some of the most valuable homes in los Angeles. Lebron James tweeting that he has been forced to evacuate. There are many evacuations right now. The fire chief told me that there are structures lost. This fire right now is completely out of control. It's driven mostly by terrain but that wind is keeping it going. This goes on and on down the 405 freeway. This is a great, enormous fear for firefighters here because this hill hasn't burned in a very long time. That area I just mentioned, Mandeville canyon, that hasn't burned in over two decades. That means there's a lot of brush and area to burn. Firefighters are not even close to getting a grip on this one, robin. So frightening, Matt. Thank you.

