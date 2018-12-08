Transcript for Flash flooding hits parts of Northeast amid wet weather

He's been through so much, a hammering the nortt. It'sever a gootime for a storm but the timing couldn't be worse fothis bride who had to be rescued from her ca Man, but the flooding a thesears in little falls, New Jersey they floated away fr car dealship. Ouchr heading a river. T'per cars. Est thousands of people are thout powefrom dust storms, and there are even more storms on the way et's go to rob who'acking it L thisery busy Sunday. Rob, G Hey, good mor, paula.day morning acroew yoitd like lo at the te laps the clouds we rolling in, it went black, heavy storms, several ro happeningesterday. Some of thnumbers for rainll total amount in central park, nearly inches in Caldwell. Long Island ser four inches orawell. Average so far this year, so in many casesdidn't takmuch to flood. Repr:ht, a dramatic washout caught on cameras ds wreak C on parts oe northeas Oh, mgod, those C completely under water! Reporter: In jestn shock, cturing away, crashing into other as purushing waters strong ss slamminghe gion, this house going up in flamesfter bei struck by lightning. This wcollapsingdisplacingdosidents. Anwatch as pe rescue ts bride and her weddparty K in rising floodwaters. In New York, storm rolng in, flooand more bn the St. In las vegasrnight, heavy , a dust stm warning ING thousas ofpower outages. This basal game intpted as the dust pours over the center field F. Playeraners quick running for cover. A Lile bitryer weather heading into the southwest. A Litt bit dryer weather right nossth U see the hest rains of.we still he a fl waout for parts of southern today. Most of the action will be acro the mid-ati oradic ss Ng the day today. Tomorrow it becomes more despread so anund morrow and I could E E inches or more additional rain over saturaground. We'ltalk more out the southwest in just a moment. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.