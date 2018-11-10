Transcript for Florida governor describes destruction of Hurricane Michael

We'll bring in the Florida governor Rick Scott. Governor Scott, thanks for joining us. You leveled warnings out there. How bad does it look this morning? Well, I've been getting assessments all morning. All night we've had search and rescue teams going -- heading down towards the coast, the coast guard has been doing rescues all night long. My heart goes out to anybody that is injured or hopefully we don't have loss of life. We have one unconfirmed death so far. I'll be going to see the damage today, but we have a massive effort to get out to people. We've got coast guard is here. We're, you know, we're evacuating hospitals, some nursing homes. This is just a devastating storm but we have thousands of people heading to the communities impacted. We have almost 20,000 people doing power restoration. We have over a thousand people doing search and rescue. I called up 3500 members of the National Guard. I'm very concerned about our citizens that didn't evacuate and I just hope that, you know, we don't have much loss of life. We all do share that hope. I know you're focused on rescue and recovery. What is your greatest need? Everybody to stay inside. My biggest -- we have plenty of people going out. We have all these downed power lines. We've got all these downs trees. The area where this hit, it's a lot of forest and so, one, it's going to take a long time to get to people. We'll try ras quickly as we can and got all the way to the coast -- we worked all night. But, be careful. Don't -- be careful. There's downed power lines. If you use a generator, follow the rules. Be careful with chainsaws. Hopefully everybody survives this horrible storm. Don't get injured now. I'm very concerned about our citizens. This was a devastating storm and it's -- we're going to work diligently to get to everybody as quickly as we can with all the resources. I already talked to Brock long this morning from FEMA. You know, they're going to provide us every resource we need. We're opening up temporary hospitals right now. Panama City, both their hospitals are lost. We've got some other communities that have lost their hospitals so we just -- everybody has to be careful and we got -- we're getting into these cities as quickly as we can. We are thinking of you. Governor, thanks for your time

