Transcript for Florida's capital city hit hard by hurricane

President trump sent his thoughts and prayers to people impacted by the hurricane at a rally in Pennsylvania last night. He said he would likely visit the storm zone early next week. Florida's capital, Tallahassee, 25 miles inland has taken in thousands of evacuees but it was also hard hit by the monster storm and ABC's Victor Oquendo is on the ground with more. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This was our fear here all along in Tallahassee. There are downed trees across the city. This massive one coming down right on top of that car. There are at least 200 roads in this area blocked this morning. We found two homes, trees fell right on top of their roofs crushing them. Much of Tallahassee waking up in darkness. At least 100,000 without power and some 650,000 customers without power across four states. Late last night we were there when Tallahassee mayor Andrew guillam checked in on residents in some of the hardest hit areas that now it is time for those cleanup efforts. Crews were out overnight but daybreak will allow more teams to get out there to tart restoring power and clear the roads. Thank you very much. We'll bring in the Florida

