Transcript for Fuel storage facility erupts in fiery explosion

We turn to that fiery explosion at a California fuel storage facility. Thousands of nearby residents were ordered to take shelter from those fumes before the fire was contained overnight. Will Carr has the story. Reporter: This morning, new views of that devastating explosion at an energy facility in northern California. Oh. Reporter: The fireball created by explosive chemicals. The roof of the container flying into the air and crashing to the We just had a large explosion from the area. Reporter: Overnight firefighters contained the blaze. Miraculously no one at the facility was injured. Shortly after flames and smoke filled the air, officials ordered a shelter in place for nearby communities as the explosion released potentially hazardous fumes into the sky raising health concerns for the surrounding area. The two tanks that are burning both contain ethanol an additive for gasoline. They contain or contained about 250,000 gallons. Reporter: One of the surrounding tanks contains jet fuel. Two others contain ethanol. There's still no word on when the nearby highway will re-open or what impact those toxic plumes will have. The explosion was so powerful, residents thought there was an earthquake. They were told to stay inside, lock their doors and windows. They describe it as a terrifying experience. All right, thank you so much, will.

