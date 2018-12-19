Gas prices plummet as travelers prepare to hit the road

AAA predicts 102 million people will brave the weather and drive this holiday season, and experts say 31 states have at least one gas station selling fuel for less than $2 per gallon.
0:27 | 12/19/18

