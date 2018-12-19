{"id":59904364,"title":"Gas prices plummet as travelers prepare to hit the road","duration":"0:27","description":"AAA predicts 102 million people will brave the weather and drive this holiday season, and experts say 31 states have at least one gas station selling fuel for less than $2 per gallon. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/gas-prices-plummet-travelers-prepare-hit-road-59904364","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}