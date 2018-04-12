Transcript for Gator spotted with shoe in its mouth after biting Florida man

Now to an alligator attack. An 85-year-old man was bitten on the foot then rushed to the hospital. Victor Oquendo is in Miami with the very latest and, Victor, the gator was caught with a shoe in its mouth. Reporter: That's right, Michael. Good morning. This was a close call but thankfully that man will be okay. Wildlife officials are confident they caught the alligator that attacked especially after finding that white sneaker inside its mouth. These trappers are about to pull that flashing nine-foot alligator out of this central Florida lake. Look closely as it gets closer to shoe. Inside its mouth, the gator releases what it took from its victim, a white sneaker left bobbing in the water. Attack at big cypress boulevard. Reporter: It took three men to pin down the gator. Florida official wildlife says it bit an 85-year-old man on the foot behind his home at a retirement community. His wife heard him screaming supposedly and I guess his neighbor came to his rescue but found the shoe, the white sneaker the guy had on. Reporter: That man taken to the hospital in stable condition. Experts say encounters like these are on the rise. As the alligators populations continue to grow and continue to develop in these beautiful waterfront areas you'll have these conflicts. Reporter: In the last few months alarming alligator sightings and deadly attacks. This summer a Florida woman walking her dogs was dragged into a lake and killed by a 12-foot alligator. Also in South Carolina, this massive 12-foot gator is frequently spotted strolling through a golf course and this seven-foot alligator seen scaling a fence in a backyard. Look at what was lurking on a doorstep in Louisiana. Just because a gator is trapped does not mean the danger is over. This alligator knocking one officer to the ground and whipping another with its tail as it's being loaded on to the back of a pickup. Attacks like this recent one are rare. Florida fish and wildlife hoping to find out more when they interview the victim later on today. All right.

