-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey will not receive international Emmy amid allegation of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: 'Barry' star Henry Winkler on navigating the challenges of dyslexia
-
Now Playing: Kanye West suggests slavery was 'a choice'
-
Now Playing: The cast of 'Jersey Shore' on their TV comeback
-
Now Playing: Blake Lively suddenly deletes her Instagram feed
-
Now Playing: 'Karate Kid' series returns with 'Cobra Kai'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' 2018 Summer Concert Series lineup revealed
-
Now Playing: Royal wedding coin released to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
-
Now Playing: Kanye West criticized for slavery comments
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers: Infinity War' star Karen Gillan on her rise to stardom
-
Now Playing: 'Mean Girls,' 'Frozen,' 'Harry Potter' among 2018 Tony nominees
-
Now Playing: 'NSYNC reunites to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
-
Now Playing: One-handed NFL draftee inspires others
-
Now Playing: Booted 'DWTS' couples speak out on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ashley Judd explains why she's suing Weinstein
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of the premiere of the all-athlete season of 'DWTS'
-
Now Playing: NSYNC reunites for the 1st time in 5 years
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: One-handed football player drafted by the Seattle Seahawks
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian's makeup artist gives a beauty closet tour
-
Now Playing: Cast of 'Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' plays 'Truth or Dance'