Transcript for 'GMA' wins Emmy for 2nd year in a row

We want to say -- want to take a moment for a quick thank you. A big thank you for some very nice news we got last night. The Emmy for outstanding morning program goes to -- this is exciting -- Both: "Good morning America." Lots of smiles around here this morning when you walked in the door. Everybody is so happy but also everybody here is so honored and we are all very, very humbled by this. Yes, I wish you could have heard the acceptance speech. Sabina who is here, one of the many unsung heroes we have here in the "Gma" family behind the scenes and we do this every day. It is a -- there's Sabina. Wanted to make sure you got some face time. A real symbol of all those behind the scenes. To say good morning to America and for all of us to receive this recognition as we said, there is no "I" in team and it takes teamwork to make the dream work so congratulations to the whole team.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.