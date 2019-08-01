Transcript for Growing outrage over high school star's suspension

Now to the growing outrage over the suspension of a top girl's high school basketball player. Usa basketball mistakenly sending her an $857 stipend for representing the country in an international tournament over the summer. T.J. Holmes has the story and, T.J., many are outraged about this. A lot of adults messed up and the only person paying for it is an 18-year-old kid. What's it costing her? Probably the most important year of her life playing the game she loves. This was an administrative error that has been corrected and was not her fault. The superstar center maori Davenport can write her own college check. Reporter: She is one of the best high school basketball players in the country. Maori Davenport a dominant post player who committed to Rutgers as a junior and helped the usa under 81 team win a gold medal at the world championships. But this morning there's outrage after she was banned from playing the game she loves, suspended for her senior year at Alabama's Charles Henderson high school. Why? She was mistakenly sent a check for $857.20. My parents called the coach to make sure that it was okay. He said, yes, he said that everybody was going to get a check. They said that she received the check and cashed the check and she wasn't supposed to and so, therefore, she had broken the amateur rule. Reporter: Usa basketball routinely gives stipends but failed to check with the high school athletic association in Davenport's hometown to make sure it was allowed. Usa basketball admits this was their error and Davenport returned the money in full. They're standing by the suspension. A student cannot accept payment for loss of time or wages while participating in athletics as part of expenses. NBA giants are come to go her defense. Chris Paul tweeted, how is this even fair? She shouldn't pay for someone else's mistake. This is crazy. Demarcus cousin also from Alabama tweeted, this is wrong on so many levels that I don't know where to start. Fix this now. Maori Davenport was been punished enough and making her eligible now would hurt no one. They are despite the outrage the athletic association is sticking by it and say this would open a Pandora's box if you make an exception no matter who made the mistake a rule was violated so sticking with their guns. It's not even an NCAA violation. Which is saying something. But, yes, she has committed to Rutgers, great. But she's still losing out on so much, T.J. Yes, because the type of accolades she could get. This is her senior year. Think about all of us. Even if you didn't play sports they won their first state championship and led them last year. Won't get a chance to defend that or McDonald's high school all-American honors, losing all of that because of an error -- this is adults failing a child. This should not be the case. The money was paid back as soon as they realized the mistake was made and asked, it wasn't as if they did something without asking. They returned it. The mistake was caught. Contacted everybody, had it sent back. Even with all that I got to tell you, Jay Bilas wrote an op-ed, please go online and read it. He even talked to the director of the Alabama high school athletic association. Called him on the phone so read his op-ed. You'll have more insight. Maybe another update I'll have for you. She deserves it. She is a true student athlete.

