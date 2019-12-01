Transcript for Gunfire sends shoppers running in busy New Jersey mall

in New Jersey. Shoppers running to escape gunshots. Two people hurt. ABC's erielle reshef is here with more. Erielle? Reporter: Good morning, guys. Moments of chaos at that new Jersey mall as shots rang out. The frantic aftermath as you see here caught on cell phone video. We got to go. We got to go. We got to go. Let's go. Reporter: Panic at a busy new Jersey mall Friday night after gunfire erupted leaving two people shot. Come on. He's doing it. Reporter: The mayhem caught on cell phone video. Shoppers seen desperately running for the exits as Jersey City police and k9 units evacuate the building. Flying over, shoes, boxes. This is insane. Reporter: This man separated from his son amid the confusion. He's still stuck actually now in the court, so I'm waiting for him, for the police to get him out. Reporter: Police say it started as a fight between two men. We got the first call-in for a fistfight on the food court. Subsequently three calls came in for shots fired. Reporter: Two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds. One of them said he got shot. He collapsed so I started taking care of him. The other guy who got shot in the stomach, he didn't know he got shot. Reporter: Authorities combing through mall surveillance video to figure out if the shooter is on the run. At this point we're not clear whether the shooter has been apprehended or he's one of the victims. Reporter: Now, officials say they did not fire any shots in this. At last check the victims are in critical condition. Officers, guys, not ruling out the possibility of gang violence here. Wow, I mean, even though this started with a fight, still terrifying, though. People innocent at the mall shopping and this happens. Hearing the gunshots. Erielle reshef, thanks so much.

