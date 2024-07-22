How a Harris nomination could impact 2024 presidential race

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie weigh in on how they feel Vice President Kamala Harris will fare in the 2024 election.

July 22, 2024

