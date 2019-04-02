How Head and Shoulders spotlighted small businesses during the Super Bowl

More
The "GMA" sponsor put the spotlight on three small businesses across the country during its advertisement for this year's Super Bowl.
1:58 | 02/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Head and Shoulders spotlighted small businesses during the Super Bowl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60826760,"title":"How Head and Shoulders spotlighted small businesses during the Super Bowl","duration":"1:58","description":"The \"GMA\" sponsor put the spotlight on three small businesses across the country during its advertisement for this year's Super Bowl. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/head-shoulders-spotlighted-small-businesses-super-bowl-60826760","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.