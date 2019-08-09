Transcript for Hiker in Hawaii has been missing for over a week

He was last seen heading towards a steep trail on the big island. ABC lo and behold Mars -- ABC's Marci Gonzalez joins us with more on this intensifying search. Reporter: This young man's father said he's been hiking since he was 3 years old and did everything right. He let people know where he would be and when to expect his when it didn't come nine days ago, his family called for help. In this scenic landscape a daunting search for this hiker missing for more than a week. Teams scouring the steep, thick terrain of the valley on Hawaii's big island determined to find Kyle Brittain. I have to be optimistic. We all are. Reporter: Two Fridays ago the 27-year-old experienced hiker decided to spend a day on a trail he hiked with family in the past, this time though setting out himself. He never hiked alone. He said he wanted to try it. Reporter: He left at 6:00 A.M. His family saying his cell phone pinged at the top of the trail at 8:00 A.M. Other than his vehicle found parked nearby, there's been no sign of Kyle since. He wasn't equipped to do an overnight hike. If he's out there surviving, which we hope he is, it's bare essentials he's working with. Reporter: The search team growing by the day is well equipped. Helicopters, dogs and rescuers who know firsthand anything is possible. This is a very large area. We're just trying to make sure Kyle didn't push really far in. Reporter: This is one of the volunteers who found Amanda Ellers 17 days after she disappeared during a hike in Hawaii. I never lose hope. Amanda was a perfect example of never losing hope. Reporter: This morning leaning on that inspiration to help fuel this search. We'll all be here until we find him. Reporter: His family said it rained the day of Kyle's hike. It's possible he slipped and is injured somewhere in the valley. He said there's also little cell service there. That would explain why his phone stopped pinging. Teams are headed back out to look for him this morning and raising money on go fund me to cover the mounting costs of this search. Whit? A lot of people hoping for a positive outcome. This weather report sponsored

