Transcript for Historic flooding cripples NYC transit system

It's a failure the flooding crippling the busiest subway system in the country shutting down all trained. In New York City overnight transportation correspondent Youboty Pitt joins us with the latest good morning DO. Hey Michael good morning to you yet just about every subway line here in New York City has been suspended right now and hear this from behind me it's roped off. Because it had that unbelievable. Flooding overnight and we have lots of images of a take a look because people were just so shocked. Watching this happen the water was just gushing out of the wall flooding the platform and tracks. This is a very dramatic case the platforms all across the city were flooded and it's what's forced all of these lines out of silver's. No word yet on when that they will get going again. We also saw those incredible image of the flooding at Newark Liberty International Airport. In New Jersey this video right here the baggage room overnight and I'm told it got even worse workers tell us parts of the airport. Actually had to be of evacuate. The first war of the told little also ended up flooded. At least 370. Flights have already been canceled at new work today now the airport says that it is restarting limited operations but I gotta tell you George. It is going to take awhile to get this all fully operational. No question about that you've in this thing.

