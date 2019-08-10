Transcript for Hot air balloon catches fire in the sky

We move to that hot air balloon scare at the popular Albuquerque international balloon fiesta. Three accident, one burst into flames and gio Benitez is here with the details. Reporter: When you see these videos it's incredible everybody survived. Some were injured and taken to the hospital. Thousands gathering from all over the world to watch these balloons soar. Fire falling from the skies. A hot air balloon engulfed in flames with a passenger and pilot on board. I did have some witnesses saying that the balloon did catch fire. Reporter: Just one in a string of balloons in distress during one of the nation's largest festival, the Albuquerque international balloon fiesta in New Mexico. Videophones rolling on this frightening scene. A hot air balloon's gondola erupting in flames as another fire burns on the ground, the pilot and passenger treated for injuries. Any incident like this is a little bit nerve-racking for everyone involved. Reporter: But this wasn't the only incident, authorities also rushing to help the passengers on this balloon after it goes flying into the cable line and not far from there, a balloon crashed into a tree on a golf course and is ripped apart. Every year thousands of people gather to take part in a nine-day celebration in Albuquerque. The main event showcasing hundreds of balloons filling the sky. And while most events go off without a hitch, onlookers capturing this video as a hot air balloon starts flying into trees. A rough landing for those passengers but incredibly no one was hurt. And we don't know just yet what caused all of these hot air balloon accidents. Authorities there are still investigating this morning but, again, everyone survived and those injured are recovering this morning. Thank goodness for that. All right, gio, thank you.

