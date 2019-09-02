Transcript for Humanitarian crisis along the Venezuelan border

tense standoff along the border with Venezuela. Embattled president Nicolas maduro blocking American humanitarian aid trucks from entering the country, which is in crisis. ABC's Victor Oquendo has the latest from the Colombian side of that border. Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. Interim president Juan guaido moving forward announcing over the weekend they will organize volunteers to get that humanitarian aid into the country. We got a firsthand look at the u.s.-led efforts. Nine truckloads filled with food and basic essentials like diapers, toothpaste and medical supplies held up at a warehouse right here in Colombia Ya blocked from entering Venezuela by the Nicolas maduro regime. Directly outside that warehouse a highway connecting the two countries blocked by shipping containers and a tanker. Maduro calling the U.S. Aid a humiliation and calling for sanctions to be lifted. Meanwhile, Venezuelans continue suffering with a criponomy and a shortage of supplies left with no choice but to cross this nearby border for food and medicine on an almost daily basis. But now the big question is, what happens next? The U.S. Promising to deliver more than $20 million in humanitarian aid. Guaido vowing to get it into the country but for now the majority of those supplies remain in limbo as this crisis continues. Eva. All right, thanks, Victor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.