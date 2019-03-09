Transcript for Hurricane Dorian brings threat of extreme storm surges

That is a live look at the satellite showing hurricane Dorian right now. It has been stalled over the Bahamas for more than 48 hours. Look at the winds. It does appear to be moving north later today. It is causing catastrophic damage as we can see. Take a look at the grand bahama international airport in freeport. Well, that's a mess and now the east coast is bracing for impact. States of emergency have been declared from Florida to Virginia. So let's go back to ginger in Jupiter, Florida. As you've been saying one of the biggest threats we have to look for, storm surge. Yes, robin, the piing up of water and this morning the winds obviously I'm getting sand blasted here but look at this. This is low tide. So this is the lowest it's going to get. There should be a beach that extends much farther out. There is not this morning and this is only going to get worse today. Our high tide happens before you pair that with the piling of water on the order of two to four feet of storm surge or four to seven, it's going to be a problem. Look at this. We saw a lot of folks yesterday doing just what this man is doing. Sitting out on the piers and taking pictures and looking and then this happens. He is so fortunate he is alive and well today because you don't want to be doing that. It is only going to get worse, the beach is not the place and certainly not up here, a jetty that goes out because this angry sea is coming from a hurricane that we have seen what damage it can do so storm surge warnings extend up along the coast up to South Carolina but I want to go up to rob Marciano who is up there in Melbourne beach to describe a bit more of their concern. Good morning, ginger. We're looking at the tide beginning to come in. High tide right around noon then again at midnight with this storm moving so slowly we'll have several iterations of that. Our second camera and an idea of the surf. This storm is about 100 miles away and the way it's been all night long. You have the surge, the waves and the astronomically high the king tides adding another two to three feet to this area. What is good about this part of Florida is that on the east coast on the atlantic side we have for the most part these protective dunes camped out at a house ten feet behind a dune that's 15 feet high so when you talk about a tour to seven foot surge this area won't be breached but along a1a will see overrun and see breach. Will see people cut off from the mainland. That's why the barrier islands have been evacuated but these warnings go all the way up to South Carolina and watches beyond that. This slow-moving storm means that these onshore winds will continue all day, tonight and all night and overnight tonight and that means the water will do nothing but pile up. Guys, back over to you. Have to take every Don't let your guard down. Much more on the storm ahead,

