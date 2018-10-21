-
Now Playing: Trump on whether Jamal Khashoggi is dead: 'certainly looks that way'
-
Now Playing: Jamal Khashoggi killed in fist fight at consulate, Saudi media says
-
Now Playing: Khashogg's Friend: Journalist 'killed in a very barbaric way,' according to officials
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for 'severe punishment' if Jamal Khashoggi was killed
-
Now Playing: Jamal Khashoggi's former editor on the death of her colleague
-
Now Playing: Dozens injured as clubhouse floor collapses at Clemson University
-
Now Playing: Trump takes shots at Joe Biden during Nevada rally
-
Now Playing: Investigation into the death of journalist Khashoggi
-
Now Playing: Huge jackpots up for grabs in the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries
-
Now Playing: Suspect in custody for murder of Georgia police officer
-
Now Playing: Rob Marciano goes racing leading up to Big Formula 1 race
-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer takes strong stand against the NFL
-
Now Playing: Expectant mom Meghan Markle scales back on her public appearances
-
Now Playing: 'A Star is Born' soundtrack debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album list
-
Now Playing: Team bonding with the co-hosts of GMA Weekend
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to the Invictus Games
-
Now Playing: Amber Alert sent out for missing teen girl
-
Now Playing: Plane makes emergency landing on a highway in California
-
Now Playing: Thousands of migrants attempt to escape violence in Central America
-
Now Playing: Saudi Arabia announces Khashoggi was killed during a 'fistfight'