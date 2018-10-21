Transcript for Investigation into the death of journalist Khashoggi

Turning to the mounting pressure for Saudi Arabia to explain the death of a journalist at its consulate in Turkey saying it will not allow a cover up. President trump is weighing in with new comments. Ian panel is in istanbul with the latest. Good morning, Ian. Good morning, Eva. Two days after the Saudi government suggested a fist fight in the consulate led to Jamal khashoggi's death, president trump is challenging the kingdom's explanation. The president telling the "Washington post" obviously there's been deception and lies. According to "The post" trump said he's not ready to condemn the crown prince adding nobody told me he's responsible. Nobody told me he's not responsible. We haven't reached that point. I would love if he wasn't responsible. Looking at the comments from president trump, this appears to be a change of tone from the president, right? Yeah. That's right, Eva. The president said he found the statements credible and a good first step. Trump continues to cite this major arms deal with Saudi Arabia as a reason to keep doing business with them. What does the president plan to do next? Well, so, early on Saturday he told reporters he planned to speak with the crown prince very soon and he was still not satisfied until we found the answer. We should make clear that an unnamed Saudi officials is leaking alleged details. Repeated requests by ABC for answers have been unanswered by the Saudis. Ian, thanks for joining us this morning. So many questions still in that

