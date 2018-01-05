Transcript for Investigators search for more victims of 'Golden State Killer'

Back now with the latest on the golden state killer. Investigators examining his relationship with an ex-fiancee to establish a motive and trying to figure out if the killer had even more victims. ABC's whit Johnson is in Sacramento with the details. Good morning, whit. Good morning to you. Investigators want to know was there a turning point, something that happened in Joseph Deangelo's life that may have sparked his suspected killing spree. They are focusing on a name that he allegedly cried out during a violent crime 40 years ago. This morning investigators are taking a closer look at a breakup and whether it launched the suspected golden state killer into a murderous rage. One of his victims, a 1978 telling preliminaries during a violent sexual assault her attacker repeated a name. Sobbing and saying, I hate you, Bonnie. I hate you, Bonnie after and over. You thought this guy had a grudge. He had a grudge and we didn't know was Bonnie his mom, a wife, ex-wife, girlfriends. We just knew that there was a Bonnie in his life. Reporter: Decades later that name would help investigators hone in on the former police officer Deangelo. We run across a newspaper article that engagement to a Bonnie back in 1970, so now we have a guy that has a Bonnie in his life, so something happened in that relationship that caused them to part. Reporter: This morning, a source telling ABC news that Bonnie is Bonnie ueltzen speaking with prosecutors. Her former fiance Joseph Deangelo accused of 12 murder, some 50 rapes and dozens of burglaries. The San Diego D.A. Telling ABC news prosecutors in that city and around the state are now sifting through cold cases to see whether Deangelo could be responsible like the 1978 double murder of 24-year-old Rhonda wicht her her 4-year-old son found strangled and suffocated in their beds. Craig coley was exonerated just last November after investigators tested DNA from the scene and found his did not match. As long as they get to the truth and they find out who did it and it's resolved and justice is done, when it's served, it's served. Reporter: Police there now hoping to compare that DNA to Deangelo's. We have a female victim. It's a homicide. It was occurring during the same time period that gives us an interest since we have an unsolved case. Reporter: One of the big looming questions in this case, why did the golden state killer simply vanish in the mid '80s? There are many theories prompting law enforcement agencies across the state to take a deeper dive into their cold cases to see if Deangelo could be connected. George. Okay, whit, thanks very much.

