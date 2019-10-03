Transcript for Jaguar attacks woman at Arizona zoo

terrifying moments at a zoo in Arizona. A woman getting too close to a jaguar, suffering serious injuries. ABC's Marci Gonzalez joins us now with the details. Good morning, Marci. Reporter: Good morning, Eva. One witness describes the moments right after as absolute chaos saying, as the woman yelled for help, a guest at that zoo ran up and had to distract the animal with a water bottle, eventually getting it to let go of the woman's arm. Some of that aftermath was caught on video. This morning, that woman screaming in pain after being attacked by a jaguar at Arizona zoo is recovering. Zoo officials say the woman crossed over a barrier to take a selfie near the fence of this jaguar's enclosure as this zoo was about to close Saturday. The large cat reaching out, digging one of its claws into her arm. Shocked witnesses and employees at the wildlife world zoo aquarium and safari park just outside of Phoenix, quickly rushing to help. The park director saying this is the second time this month a female jaguar has swiped at a visitor who crossed a barrier, stressing that neither attack was the animal's fault. You observe the barrier. They're there for a good reason and we try to keep everyone safe. Reporter: This isn't the only close call recently. In January, a toddler stumbled and fell into a rhino exhibit at a zoo in Florida. The child surviving, but suffering several injuries. And the woman in this latest scare who we're told was in her 30s was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Officials say they are not life threatening and zoo officials say the jaguar is okay. Definitely stay out of the enclosures. Yeah. I don't feel like we should have to remind people of that, but yes. Another danger with the selfies. Stay away from the jaguars. Changing gears now to R.

