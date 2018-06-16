Two Kansas sheriffs killed while transporting inmates

Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King were killed, likely with their own weapons, while transporting inmates to court.
1:39 | 06/16/18

Transcript for Two Kansas sheriffs killed while transporting inmates

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

