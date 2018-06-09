Transcript for Kavanaugh faces questions on presidential power, gun rights

president trump's supremeourt nee Brett vaack in the hot seat after qu O presidential ights and much re our senior nna correspondent Terry Moran is back there in T heari room with the latest. Good morning, Y. Reporter: Good morning. Here's that hotseat. 'S round tee for Brett ugh today and as these hearings go on it's car what the Democrats' game plan is pin him down onifics. He's havgone of that but laying the fouation an argument against him by png the record things he's UT hot but issues and about presidentrump and the Russia investigation. Of quesonfollowing grueling 12-hour ssion that spilled into thenight. Protesters continuo punt -- punctuate the D questions coming up repeatedly. What about a president who commits R if she jeopars nationalecurity -- is avehe law. Will T yrself out of ruling on any of the issues invog his persona criminal or civil liability? Nator, think to be consis with the principle of Independence a commitbo how I would handle a particular ca I am troubled and disturbed by refusa Reporr: Then kamals asked about abortion. You thinkf any laws thative the gnment the R to make decisions about male body? I'm not aware -- not thinking any right now, setor. Reporter: Fly this cryptic exchange between ankavanaugherencing T rutigation. Have yiscussed mue O his investigation with anyone at th lawirm founded by mar kasowitz, president trump's personal umbling before ducking ain. It's aeally specific question. Ould like T know the personingf became what if -- I think you're tnking O someone and you don't want to te us. Reporter: Sor Harriss for prosecutor. She's clearly shot a witness who claims te spoken with kavana stud. This hearing could get even coentious, Michael.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.