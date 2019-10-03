Transcript for R. Kelly released from jail after someone paid his $161,000 child support debt

Kelly out of jail after spending a couple of nights behind bars for the second straight weekend. ABC's erielle reshef joins us with what the embattled r&b star and his legal team are now saying after his release again. Erielle, good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you, whit. R. Kelly is now free from his second stint in jail in as many weeks, this time for defaulting on child support payments. His legal battle is far from he still faces those ten charges for criminal sexual misconduct. His attorney firing back. R. Kelly is stepping out of jail, shrouded in a gray hoodie three days after a judge ordered him locked up until he could pay eight months of back child support. I promise you we're going to straighten all this stuff out. That's all I can say right now. Reporter: More than $160,000 posted Saturday on his behalf. Kelly briefly facing reporters alongside his attorney. It's open season on R. Kelly. Everybody is now coming forward. Look. There is no money for these people. Reporter: It's the latest legal tumble for the embattled singer, recently charged with ten counts of sexual misconduct and aggravated sexual abuse. Is there anything you want to say about allegations? Reporter: Pleading not guilty, out on $1 million bond. If they have the evidence, show it to me and we will address it in court. Reporter: But now new fallout for this fiery CBS news interview. Fighting for my Life. Y'all killing me with this . Reporter: Another woman coming forward after seeing the spectacle saying she's willing to testify about how Kelly allegedly assaulted her when she was just 13 writing in a statement, he needs to tell the truth and he needs to stop playing the victim. He was the adult and I was the child. Among R. Kelly's defenders, these two women who live with him. Claiming their parents spread a false story to get money from the grammy winner. They said, I'll put all your naked pictures all over the world and I'm going to ruin you. I'm going to ruin him if he doesn't send $20,000 to this bank account by Monday. Reporter: Allegations they fiercely deny. The dude is a monster. The things he do to these young ladies is not okay. No man would do that. Reporter: Kelly has two court dates coming up in the next few weeks. The first slated for this Thursday for that child support issue. The other, March 22nd. That's for the sexual assault case. If convicted on those ten counts of sexual misconduct, he faces up to 70 years behind bars. Much more to come on this case. Absolutely. Erielle, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.