Transcript for More kids separated from parents at border: Report

At the center of the shutdown is the battle over the border and this morning there's a new government report that says thousands more children were possibly separated from their parents by immigration authorities than were previously thought. The report saying the total number is, quote, unknown because of poor communication between federal agencies. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has more at the border in yuma, Arizona. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. That report also says that children were being separated from their parents even before it became official policy. Now, there has been an historically high number of families with children crossing into the U.S. This year. In fact, the biggest group ever to come across came this week and we have the exclusive video of that. This morning, that exclusive new video, the biggest group of asylum seeking families to cross into the U.S. And all 376 mostly Central Americans crawled through tunnels beneath this wall ponnuru and they were only detected by authorities once they squeezed through seven holes dug by smugglers. And then they waited border patrol to pick them up. Yuma, Arizona, sector chief Anthony provaznik took us there. While the total number has plummeted, the number of parents with children quadrupled over two years ago. Number one challenge we have here is the humanitarian problem. As I mentioned, 87% of the apprehensions here are family units and unaccompanied alien children. Reporter: And in a couple of hours we were with the sector chief more asylum seekers. In this video you can see them scamper into the U.S. And file in line to wait for the border patrol. Now, smugglers have found multiple ways to breach it, tunneled over, climbed underneath. What border patrol needs is a holistic barrier that includes sensors in the ground and better camera systems, as well. Thank you, Matt. Hope they reunite those families. Let's head overseas for the

