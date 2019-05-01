Transcript for 3 killed, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting

with breaking news out of California. Police say three people were killed and four injured in a shooting overnight at a bowling alley in the city of Torrance. Witnesses say what started as a late night fight turned deadly. ABC's Marci Gonzalez is on the story from our Los Angeles bureau with more. Marci, good morning. Reporter: Hi, guys. Good morning. Witnesses are describing a chaotic scene after gunfire broke out at that bowling alley. This is an active shooter situation. We have multiple subjects down inside and outside gable house. Reporter: Overnight police racing to the scene after shots fired. 20 miles south of Los Angeles. Authorities saying just before midnight a verbal fight broke out between a group of women that turned physical with others getting involved. Moments later gunshots. So, as they were fighting and the guys got into the fight and people were up and down, probably not even a good minute later we heard gunshots, pop, pop, pop, pop. Reporter: The scuffle sending terrified customers running for cover. I seen people running and heard gunshots and my daughter is right there. My niece is right there. I told everybody to get down. Reporter: Police and ems rushing in to help the victims. Authorities saying three people were pronounced dead at the scene while others were injured and rushed to the hospital. Police are not saying whether the suspect is among them or whether that person is in custody. Guy, back to you. We'll await more information on that. Marci Gonzalez in Los Angeles,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.