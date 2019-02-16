Transcript for 5 killed, several injured in shooting at Illinois company

Let's get right to our top story. The new information coming out in the wake of a mass shooting inside a warehouse in suburban Chicago. Chaos erupting as workers ran for safety. This morning police identifying the gunman and his possible motive for opening fire. Investigators say five people were killed and so was the suspect after a gun battle with police officers. ABC's Zachary kiesch is in Aurora, Illinois, with the latest. Reporter: Yes, good morning, Eva. The attack played out inside this valve factory just behind me here. According to law enforcement it started when the shooter, a longtime employee learned he was getting fired and responding by pulling out a pistol and started shooting. This morning, workers at this Illinois warehouse and the first responders who came to their rescue are still reeling. Six are dead including the shooter. Several more were injured. Aurora has an active shooter situation. One officer is reported down at this time. Active shots being fired. Reporter: At around 1:30 Friday the sound of gunfire pierced the calm of an otherwise typical workweek at the Henry Pratt warehouse in Aurora. Suddenly I heard the gunshots really loud. It sounded like a machine gun, you can say. Reporter: Police arrived within minutes and, despite the danger, immediately ran towards the oncoming bullets. Original reports indicated he was shooting from a window. Reporter: Authorities chased the suspect through the nearly 30,000-square-foot facility. Ultimately cornering him killing him but not before multiple officers were wounded. All of the officers have been transported to area hospitals for treatment for apparent nonlife-threatening injuries. Reporter: The disruption and chaos locked down nearby schools. There's cops from different cities that you wouldn't even think would be here. It's scary. Reporter: President trump briefed while flying on air force one tweetingeat job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all the victims and their families. America is with you. Authorities have not released the victims' names but say they believe all were male employees. Police say the suspect, 45-year-old Gary martin, was also an employee and was being fired Friday. Martin's home in Aurora has been searched, but police say they haven't found anything suspicious. His neighbors telling ABC news that martin was friendly. I'm stunned, shocked. I can't wrap my brain around it just yet.think you know people and you don't. Reporter: Just tragic what happened here yesterday. The parent company Mueller water products says they are certainly shocked and saddened by happened here. Today we're going to be following what the relationship was between the shooter and these victims as we begin to learn more about them. Dan and Eva, back to you. Zachary, thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.