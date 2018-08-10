Transcript for First lady breaks silence on Kavanaugh

Now to those comments from first lady Melania trump speaking out as she wrapped up her first solo international trip in Africa about the supreme court battle and how she handles disagreements with her husband over his Twitter habits. Linsey Davis has more. Good morning. Reporter: Mrs. Trump traveled to four countries in seven days, Malawi, Ghana, Kenya and Egypt, all part of her be best campaign helping children bullied on social media and speaking of social media, she told reporters at times she's asked her husband who is also known for occasionally an abrasive tweet or two to put his phone down. The first lady touching down at joint base Andrews Sunday after a whirlwind visit to several countries in Africa. Her first solo trip abroad. Another first, answering questions from the press. This is incredible. Reporter: From Egypt she weighed in on the controversial confirmation of her husband's pick for the supreme court. Judge Kavanaugh, I think he's highly qualified for the supreme court. I'm glad that Dr. Ford was heard. Did you believe Christine Ford? I will move on that, and I think that all the victims, they -- we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had. Reporter: Mrs. Trump also taking this opportunity to talk about her husband's tweets. Well, I don't always agree what he tweets and I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice and sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn't. Have you ever told him to put his phone down? Yes. Reporter: When it comes to her voice, she says she prefers people focus on that instead of what she chooses to wear, the white hat she wore evoking criticism for its similarity to the style worn by colonists in Africa. You know what, we just completed an amazing trip. We went to Ghana. We went to Malawi. We went to Kenya. Here we are in Egypt. I want to talk about my trip and not what I wear and that's very important what I do, what we do with U.S. Aid and what I do with my initiatives and I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear. Reporter: She visited several local orphanages and met with local leaders and handed out educational supplies and wants the world to know she has her own voice, her own opinions telling people she warrants them to focus on what she does, not what she wears and her clothes often make quite a statement. That jacket, I don't really care, do you. Speaking in front of the mysterious sphinx as well. Tom llamas' interview happens this Friday 10:00 P.M. Eastern on ABC.

