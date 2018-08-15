Transcript for LAPD searches for man seen spanking a hippo at the zoo

We've been reporting on these incidents here and back with the search for another man, this time caught on camera leaning into an enclosure at the Los Angeles zoo, hitting that hippo. ABC's Paula Faris joins us. Incidents like these obviously are increasing. Unfortunately that's right, David. Los Angeles police are looking for the man who jumped into that hippo enclosure and thought it would be a good idea to taunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet. Reporter: This morning the Los Angeles police department trying to track down this man. Seen on video at the L.A. Zoo climbing into a hippo enclosure and smacking the animal on its hind side. The L.A. Zoo saying they only found out about the intrusion when the video made its way to social media, leading them to file a report of trespassing with the police who are now investigating. The L.A. Zoo telling ABC news in a statement, it is never acceptable for a guest to enter the habitat of any animal at the zoo. Now, hippos may look docile but they are perhaps one of the most dangerous animals to encounter in the wild. The massive creatures kill 500 people every year with their aggressive behavior and sharp teeth, and just last weekend a tourist in Kenya was killed while taking pictures when a hippo attacked. As for the L.A. Incident, the L.A. Zoo reporting that the man and their hippos were unharmed, but adding, it is a privilege to observe these rare and endangered species, but they are still wild animals and their space must be respected at all times. This could have gone south so fast. Hippos are incredibly powerful creatures. They warrant a tremendous amount of respect. There are walls there for a purpose, to protect people and the animals that live there. His life could have been put in jeopardy. Reporter: At the Toronto zoo a woman risked her life jumping into a tiger enclosure to retrieve her hat. She was miraculously unharmed. So was this tiny tot at the Brookfield zoo in Chicago who snuck away from his mother, climbed a barrier and fell 20 feet into an enclosure where a gorilla scrambled to rescue him. It was far different at the Cleveland zoo in 2016 when this 2-year-old tot fell 20 feet into a moat. Be baum. Calm. Reporter: Ha ramie grabbed the boy, pulling him through the water. After ten minutes zoo officials felt they had no choice but the shoot the gorilla. The boy was unharmed. No matter what barriers have been put up to protect you and the animals, if you don't respect those barriers, you'll find a way through. And in the end, that is your responsibility. As for the man who smacked that hippo, he could face trespassing charges among others. It's unclear if he knew he was being filmed. It was initially posted to a social media account with the caption, quote, could you ever be this bold? Maybe we could use some other ways to describe it. You know what's a shame here is that it's normally the animal that ends up getting put down because we do things. Now, it's one thing if somebody accidently falls in -- A child. Adults ought to know. Yeah. But when you purposely put yourself and the animal is the one that's harmed. You put the animal in just as much danger. These are wild animals. We have to remember that. Thank you, Paula. Coming up, everybody, we

