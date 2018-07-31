Legal impact for Trump amid Manafort trial

ABC News contributor and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie discusses whether Paul Manafort could still strike a deal and what's at stake for President Trump in this case.
2:44 | 07/31/18

